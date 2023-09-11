TikToker on rampage doesn’t understand why paper straws are served with plastic cups

A man left his local barista and went on a rampage about paper straws being served with plastic cups.

TikToker Tom Daddario took his rampage online to expose coffee shops for serving paper straws with plastic cups.

Though the paper straw craze has been around for about five years, as McDonald’s began giving paper instead of plastic straws in 2018, Daddario, who ranted about the change in his sipping method, asked a reasonable question, ‘Why give paper straws if you’re still using plastic cups?’

Since posting his comical agitation online, social media has weighed in on the topic, agreeing with the inquiry of Daddario.

Unsplash: social.cut Tom Daddario questioned why states banned plastic straws, but not plastic cups or lids.

US states banned the use of plastic straws and implemented the use of paper ones

Plastic pollution began to rise in the 1900’s, causing damage to our ecosystem through non-recycled items being emptied into our oceans.

Not only that, but globally, the world generates over 400 million tons a year of plastic waste. But where does the waste go if it hasn’t been dumped into the oceans?

Well, smaller plastic items like straws and bottle caps are generally littered on the ground, resulting in some US states to ban the use of plastic altogether in 2020.

Not all states have banned plastic, but places like New York, California, and Oregon have done so, which caused fast food places and coffee joints to have to replace plastic straws with paper ones.

However, those same states that banned the use of plastic, still allow serving beverages in plastic cups — despite using paper straws alongside it.

Though it’s a solid effort to restore the ecosystem, the paper straw and plastic cup nuance caused Daddario to take his opinion to the net, having ranted about how much the “20:1” plastic to paper ratio doesn’t make sense.

In his video, Daddario can be heard saying, “I care about the planet, but guess what? This f—ing pisses me off!” He then held up his paper straw and said, “This paper straw is going to fall apart and make your drinks suck halfway through.”

He continued, “But the thing that makes me mad about it is that it came in a plastic cup, with a plastic cover! This ratio must be 20:1! How about you give me a plastic straw and a paper f—ing cup, that way, we can help the planet and I can enjoy my f—ing drink!”

Since posting his rampage to his TikTok and Instagram, Daddario received plenty of people agreeing with him, as one viewer said, “All facts!! I’m utterly mind blown that the lawmakers who came up with this paper straw s—t didn’t think to do away with plastic cups and lids instead.”

While others said, “This guy just makes sense… he needs a podcast, lighting, and some editors — please,” as well as, “100% agree with you.”

Though Daddario’s concern is quite valid, the use of plastic straws in certain states is likely to continue, as the plastic ban has not been lifted.