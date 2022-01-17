TikToker Maisie Matilda’s stunning book art goes viral: Harry Potter, Dune & more

TikToker Maisie Matilda has been going super viral on TikTok thanks to the incredible art she paints on the sides of books like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and more.

There’s room for just about every hobby in the world on TikTok, with communities for everything from recipes and makeup up to dancing and singing.

The art community is one group in particular that has been thriving on the app in the past few years, with countless users going viral for sharing their beautiful creations with their followers.

Maisie Matilda is one such artist, who has gone viral on multiple occasions with her stunning artwork inspired by popular literature.

In particular, she stands out because she uses the edges of the pages from the book as her canvas in a practice called ‘fore-edge painting,’ making her work even more unique.

So far, she’s painted images from books such as Lord of the Rings, Dune, and Harry Potter, and her pieces vary from characters to pieces of scenery from the novels.

In her videos, she shows the process of painting each work from the beginning, giving her 480,000 followers a chance to see how these beautiful pieces are created.

Speaking about her process to BuzzFeed, the art history student explained: “When I really focus, I am a quick painter, even though I love to go into painfully small detail with some very tiny paintbrushes. It usually takes me half a day or so, as I have been painting for a long time and the more I do it, the more confident I become with my mark-making.”

Her videos have garnered millions of views, and in total, she’s managed to accumulate over 7 million likes on the platform.

Followers of the talented artist are already excited to see what she pulls out of the bag next.