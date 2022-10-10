TikToker Jongraz explains why “Bones or No Bones” videos aren’t uploaded every day anymore

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

TikToker JonGraz has explained why he doesn’t upload “Bones or No Bones” videos with his dog Noodle as often as he used to when first gaining popularity.

TikToker JonGraz and Noodle the Pug went insanely viral in October 2021 with their unique “Bones or No Bones Day” daily uploads.

In the videos, 14-year-old Noodle the Pug stands up and if he stays upright, it means it’s a “Bones Day,” which is synonymous with having a good day. However, if he lays back down then it’s a “No Bones Day,” which is described as a day to take care of your mental and physical health every way you can.

Jon hasn’t uploaded the infamous videos as often lately and has explained why in his recent video.

JonGraz explains why he hasn’t uploaded Noodle videos lately

Uploaded on October 10, 2022, Jon gave more explanation as to why he hasn’t been uploading “Bones or No Bones” videos as much.

“I am so sorry we’re not sharing these videos as much anymore. I know they’re something a lot of you look forward to and it’s the reason why most of you followed us in the first place,” he said.

“My job first and foremost is to take care of [Noodle] and to take cues from him as much as I can. While he is still doing well, Noodle is 14 and his mornings look a lot different today than they did 14 months ago.”

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

He continued: “He’s dealing with some old man stuff and again, his mornings are just looking different and my job is to follow his lead. I know that’s disappointing and I hope you understand.”

Viewers flooded the comments with support for his decision of putting Noodle’s well-being ahead of content, and are happy to have videos when Noodle is okay with it.