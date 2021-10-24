Noodle the Pug TikTok: Bones or No Bones Day videos take over the internet

TikTok users have become obsessed with Noodle the Pug and his ‘Bones or No Bones day’ phenomenon, but what does it all actually mean?

TikTok was initially home to artistic creators who were making videos of them singing, dancing, showing off their art, and so on. Now though, it’s become much more than that.

Take a few scrolls through the For You Page and you’ll land on a new trend that the internet has become obsessed with within a matter of minutes. Some involve funny skits, some are food recipes, and there are quite often trends revolving around animals – just look at the Immortal Snail, for example.

More recently, users have been taking inspiration from Noodle the Pug – a 13-year-old pug owned by Jonathan Graziano, who has gone viral for the ‘Bones or No Day’ trend.

Bones or No Bones day TikTok videos

The premise behind the ‘Bones or No Bones day’ trend is quite simple. Each day, Jonathan uploads a video of himself picking Noodle up from his bed. If Noodle stays standing, well, it’s a Bones day. If the pugs decide to slump back down to the ground, it’s a No Bones day.

As Jonathan told the New York Times, a Bones day is a “day to celebrate” and treat yourself. As for a No Bones day, they’re not bad days per se, but rather a chance to be “kind to yourself” and “sensitive to others.”

The posts rack up millions of views each, with Jonathan’s TikTok account gaining over 3.5 million followers as a result. He and his trusty furry companion have also appeared on US talk shows as a result of the success.

Like some of TikTok’s other trends, the Bones or No Bones phrase and meaning has already transcended the video-sharing platform.

It’s been used by sports teams to commiserate a defeat and celebrate a win, with politicians and celebrities also getting in on the trend as well.

It’s a no bones day! Rest up, recuperate, and be kind to yourself today 💙 #NoBonesDay — Does Noodle Have Bones (@NoodlesBonesDay) October 21, 2021

There is no telling just how big the trend will eventually become, but it shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

We just hope there are more Bones days than No Bones days in store.