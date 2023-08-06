TikToker Hannah Kae on controversial relationship: “I am done living in fear”

TikTok star Hannah Kae has apologized for sticking by her former boyfriend, Ned Jeong, after he was accused of sexual assault, pedophilia, and grooming.

Hannah Kae is a popular influencer with two million followers on TikTok and one million on Instagram. She regularly posts about fashion and makeup but came under fire in 2021 for dating social media personality Ned Jeong.

Ned received multiple allegations of sexual assault, pedophilia, and grooming after an Instagram account, ‘cancelnedjeong,’ started posting screenshots from his victims with their consent.

Article continues after ad

At the time, Hannah stuck by her former boyfriend, and the pair even released separate statements and apologies while still denying the claims. However, all that has changed now.

Two years after the allegations first arose and Hannah is breaking her silence, taking a stand against her ex.

Instagram: hannahkae27 Hannah Kae spoke out against her former boyfriend via an Instagram story.

In a lengthy post made to her Instagram story, Hannah apologized to all she had hurt by staying in a relationship with Ned. She also accused her former boyfriend of physical and emotional abuse, referring to him as a “monster.”

Article continues after ad

“I have lived my life in fear for two, almost three years now,” the influencer began, admitting she wanted to “heal” before speaking on the matter. “I want you to know that if that man hurt you in any capacity, I completely stand by you and believe you.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instagram: hannahkae27 Hannah Kae slammed her ex, calling him a “monster” and accusing him of being abusive.

Hannah went on detail her relationship with Ned, claiming he was emotionally abusive and even became physical when he slammed her head into a doorbell.

She also alleged that she woke up one night to find Ned sexually assaulting her but buried the trauma as she “didn’t think it was possible for sexual assault to happen within a relationship,” adding that she is now aware that it is.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: hannahkae27 Hannah Kae apologized to the victims of her ex for dismissing their stories.

“Like a lot of victims do, I stayed silent. I thought that if I kept faking a smile, one day I will heal,” Hannah shared. “Thank you to those who have supported me, and also those who have desperately tried to correct my mistakes.” Not everyone was open to forgiveness though.

“Just because she was the victim in her own story doesn’t mean she didn’t perpetrate n enable toxic [behavior] as a whole,” one person commented on Instagram. “Her saying sorry doesn’t fix the fact that she blocked victims, it doesn’t fix the fact that she still made fun of them, it doesn’t fix that she perpetrated harmful stereotypes towards Asian women such as infantilizing herself.”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.