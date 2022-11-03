TikToker goes viral by counting how many SpaghettiOs needed to write movie scripts

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral on the app after managing to figure out how many cans of alphabet SpaghettiOs it would take to spell out the scripts to the Bee Movie as well as the entire Lord of the Rings Trilogy.

For over half a century, SpaghettiOs have been a staple for kids (and adults wanting to relive their childhood), with a wide variety of options to choose from.

One of those options includes pasta in the shape of letters of the alphabet, which has left many wondering how many words you can spell within each can.

TikToker tsj_electronics has done just that, having gone viral with a series of videos showing how many cans of alphabet SpaghettiOs it takes to spell out popular movie scripts.

TikToker uses SpaghettiOs to spell out movie scripts

On October 18, tsk_electronics uploaded a video showing that he sorted out an entire can of alphabet SpaghettiOs by letter.

“I wanna know how many letters there are in a can of SpaghettiOs,” he said before snapping his fingers. “There’s so many. There are so many letters in a can of SpaghettiOs, what am I doing?”

Just a few days later, he revealed that there are nearly 1,200 letters in a can.

Just over a week later, he replied to a comment asking how many cans it would take to spell out the entire Bee Movie script.

Thanks to a custom script he created himself, he can enter the amount of each letter inside the can as well as the number of each letter in the Bee Movie script.

Running the script then provides the number of cans it would take to spell out the entire script. In case you were wondering, it’s 192 cans.

Taking things a step further, the TikToker ran the same line of code — except this time to figure out the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy.

This time, however, the code gives you the number of cans needed, the cost of those cans, as well as how many SpaghettOs will be left over.

For the price of $12,225.05, you can buy the 8,795 cans needed to spell out the Lord of the Rings trilogy — and still have over eight million SpaghettiOs to eat.

With nearly 10 million views across the videos in the series, it’s clear that his viewers are hooked on learning random bits of knowledge.

Whether or not he’ll continue the series, however, is still unknown.