TikToker goes viral after car crashes into building while recording

A TikToker has gone viral after a car crashed into the building she works at while she was attempting to record a video on her last day working there.

Meredith, who goes by the name Meredithinezz on TikTok, is among the latest to go viral after uploading a video showing a car crashing into her building.

TikToker goes viral after car crashes into building

Uploaded in August, Meredith’s video has been viewed 7.5 million times with over eight thousand people reacting in the comments.

In the upload, she appeared to be getting ready to say something with the “sparkle” filter enabled when a loud crash interrupted her. She turned the video around, showing that a car crashed through the front door.

Fans quickly took to the comments expressing how much they laughed at the sparkle effect.

“The way the sparkle effect glistens off the car has me,” one user said.

Another user commented: “THE SPARKLE FILTER. I’M CRYING.”

In a second video, Meredith revealed that she was recording a video to her friends talking about how she’s excited for her next job. At the end of the recording, the lady in the car crashed into the building.

