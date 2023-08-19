TikToker devastated she didn’t get Lambo as first car leaves internet in disbelief

The internet was left in shock after a girl took to TikTok to discuss her plans of getting a second-hand Lamborghini as her first car, later expressing devastation when the one she had wanted was already sold.

Getting your first car is an exciting milestone and, for many, is an initiation into adulthood. However, it’s also an expensive milestone.

A quarter of those under the age of 25 and getting their first car opted to buy new, thanks to their parents either paying for the car in full or offering a sizeable donation to their children’s budget.

But one TikToker has taken this extra financial support to a new level, leaving the internet in shock after she revealed she had chosen a Lamborghini Urus for her first car.

Flo, who goes by ‘secretfloflo’ online, posted a GRWM (Get ready with me) on TikTok in which she revealed she was on her way to look at a second-hand Lamborghini Urus in hopes of buying it as her first car.

“The Lamborghini I want is actually used. I mean, obviously, I don’t want a used car, but if I get it new it will take, like, 15 months or 20 months to come,” Flo explained.

She later posted an update in which she revealed the Lamborghini had already been sold so she would now be ordering a new one (which sells for between $390,000 – $402,750), adding that she was “too depressed” about missing out on the first car to make her bed.

Commenters were left in disbelief and questioned whether the TikToks were a parody, with one writing, “This [definitely] isn’t real now like there’s no way.”

Another said, “Girly pop a [Lamborghini] Urus is quite literally [seven] times the cost of my car.”

