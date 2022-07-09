TikToker claims they were “bullied” by Starbucks barista for espresso order

Sam Comrie . 3 hours ago

A TikToker had an awkward interaction with a Starbucks employee after they questioned their substantial espresso order.

When it comes to ordering Starbucks, TikTok has crafted an enormous array of drinks to explore. TikToker Ryan Matthews thought they’d ordered a seemingly normal beverage, but the employees at his local Starbucks branch thought otherwise.

Now, the TikToker has shared their encounter with an awkward Starbucks employee for ordering 5 shots of espresso.

TikTok defends Starbucks customer following strange encounter

TikToker @rmatthews_98 shared the tale of his Starbucks trip, with the caption ‘please don’t come for me about my caffeine intake’. Matthews began by saying “alright listen, I just got bullied by a Starbucks barista, okay? I was exhausted, I was tired.”

“I had to get some ‘depresso espresso’ and my sad boy drink comes with 5 shots of espresso and it’s fine, I think, it’s not okay, but it’s fine to me,” continued the TikTok user.

“So I asked for my drink and I asked for extra shots and she was like ‘you want five shots?’ and I said yes I want five shots. Okay, cool we’re done.”

However, the TikToker’s experience continued to be strange: “She just kept addressing that where was five shots in my drink. So when I went up there she was like ‘here’s your drink, with five shots’ and I said thank you.”

“Like I know that there are five shots in there, you know that there are five shots, we don’t need to announce it to the whole group. We just let it go, we just let it be,” added Matthews.

Despite the TikToker later adding, jokingly, that “in no way do I think was actually being bullied”, TikTok commenters have taken his side.

TikTok user @alvy906 said, “ain’t nothing wrong with 5 shorts a regular venti has 3. 2 extra shots ain’t a thing.”

Though other users have noted employees are trained to repeat order details: “Starbucks baristas are literally trained to call out everything in a person’s drink, including the number of shots.”

Either way, we’re sure Matthews was pleased with his caffeine fix.