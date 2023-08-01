TikToker claims Ariana Grande “stole” her boyfriend in viral video

A woman went viral on TikTok for claiming that Ariana Grande “stole” her boyfriend in 2010, amid rumors she’s now dating her married ‘Wicked’ co-star Ethan Slater.

Ariana has constantly been making the headlines for her relationships, following rumors of the singer dating her ‘Wicked’ co-star Ethan Slater, after she reportedly parted ways with her husband Dalton Gomez.

According to TMZ, Ethan was married to Lilly Jay when he was seeing Ariana, and despite the birth of their young child, he filed for a divorce soon after.

Since then, the ‘break up with your boyfriend, i’m bored’ hitmaker has been blasted as a “homewrecker” by social media users, with many noting that it’s not the first time she’s romantically involved herself with men who were already in relationships at the time.

In fact, one TikTok user is now alleging that Ariana “stole” her boyfriend way back in 2010 and that she’s been waiting for years to “share this tea.”

TikToker claims Ariana Grande stole her boyfriend

TikToker Rikki Valentina posted a now-viral clip with over 4.7 millions views, which she captioned: “When karma finally exposes Ariana Grande after she stole your boyfriend in 2010.”

“Oh my god she’s been at it for longer than I thought,” a viewer commented. “So I guess her ‘Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored’ song is based on actual events,” another added.

After viewers encouraged her to spill the tea, Rikki shared some follow-up clips alleging that her ex-boyfriend met Ariana as an extra on the set of ‘Victorious.’ When she got suspicious of the singer’s interactions with the actor, she decided to access her significant other’s Facebook account.

Article continues after ad

To her shock, she later found several messages between the two, hinting that they were secretly dating and meeting up while she was still with him.

At the time, Rikki reached out to Ariana as the two were mutual friends on Facebook, and let her know that he was dating them both at the same time. The pop star allegedly blocked her on the platform.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, check out our coverage.