TikToker Charlie Rocket surprises disabled fan with wrestling event and wants WWE to sign him

TikTok philanthropist Charlie Rocket surprised a man with down syndrome with his own wrestling event and is calling on the WWE to sign him as a professional wrestler.

Charlie ‘Rocket’ Jabeley is a grammy award-winning brand builder and has gained massive popularity over the years as he’s best known for discovering rapper 2chainz and hip-hop trio Travis Porter.

He has since stepped away from the industry to create the Dream Machine foundation, where he travels around the world making dreams come true for a wide variety of people, documenting many of the stories on TikTok.

One of those people is Vincent, a man with down syndrome whose dream is to become a professional wrestler. Charlie helped make that happen, but now he’s calling on the WWE to bring Vincent into the organization.

Charlie Rocket surprises Vincent with his own wrestling event

On March 27, Charlie uploaded a video in which he asked Vincent what his dream is. The man replied, saying he wants to be a professional wrestler to “inspire people.”

Charlie helped V meet a handful of other professional wrestlers — and even helped him get a contract to be one himself. He also arranged an event for ‘Triple V,’ calling it Dream Mania.

A few days after the event, Charlie contacted V again and provided tickets for him to see WrestleMania 38 live.

Charlie Rocket calls for WWE to sign Vincent

On April 12, Charlie posted on his Instagram account, calling for the WWE to sign Vincent into their organization.

It reads: “Dear WWE, I know we have tried to get your attention, but I just wanted to make another post hoping yall would see this. Vincent has a dream to be a part of y’all’s organization. We believe that having a wrestler with down syndrome will inspire all the other kids with disabilities that it’s possible to achieve their dreams.

“All it takes is for them to see one person like them make it. Please don’t give up on Vincent! We are here! We really believe in Vincent and millions of others believe as well… I hope yall see this. I hope yall believe in dreams as we do!”

At the time of writing, the WWE has yet to respond to Charlie’s request. However, if they do, we’ll make sure to update this article with the result.

