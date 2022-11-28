TikToker Amber Mezner responds to middle school bullying accusations

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

TikTok star Amber Mezner has issued a response after being accused of bullying a former classmate, sparking a viral debate around the influencer.

Amber Mezner is a verified creator on TikTok who boasts over 1.3 million followers on the video-sharing app.

Mezner is currently at the center of accusations from other users on the platform who claim that she bullied them when they were in school.

One of the more prominent allegations comes from TikToker Sunset Makeup, who claims that the influencer told one of her friends to come to her school and punch her in the face.

TikTok star Amber Mezner accused of bullying

Sunset Makeup also claims that Mezner made fun of her mental health, and even had a “middle school restraining order” against the TikToker, who purportedly went to a high school 20 minutes away and would come to her school to bully her when classes let out.

“The principal would stand outside of the school every single day and every time they saw Amber they would have to kick Amber out and tell her to go home so she wouldn’t pick on me,” Sunset Makeup claimed.

Since then, several other TikTokers have come forward with accusations of bullying toward Mezner — but Mezner says that none of their allegations are true.

The influencer published a video response to the matter, saying that she doesn’t even know Sunset Makeup and claiming that she was also a victim of bullying in her youth.

“Literally don’t even know this person,” she wrote in her response video’s caption. “These accusations aren’t true and it’s messed up to completely make up a story. I was bullied all through my school years. I would never put someone down for things that I did myself doesn’t even make sense!”

Commenters are currently taking issue with Mezner’s response video, with many viewers finding her claims of not knowing Sunset Makeup unbelievable, as Sunset Makeup showed a screenshot that Mezner was in her phone contacts via TikTok.

Mezner has since uploaded another video asking Sunset Makeup for more “proof” of the alleged bullying as accusations continue to fly against the TikToker.

