TikTok users blast “messy” Chipotle restaurant in viral video: “This can’t be real”

TikTok users are confused and shocked at the state of a Chipotle restaurant, with the food workstation shown to be extremely “messy” and in disarray.

There are certainly many highs and lows when it comes to working in the fast-food industry, with TikTok aiding to document strange tales from across the world. Chipotle provides fast food lovers with various forms of Mexican food but now heaps of TikTok users are less than impressed with the food chain.

Following the appearance of a video that showed a particular unclean restaurant, TikTok users are putting Chipotle on blast for its cleanliness.

TikTok video of a “messy” Chipotle restaurant ignites debate

In the viral video posted by TikTok user @seeuspacecowgirl which has amassed over 600,000 views, a food preparation workstation is shown to be overwhelmingly populated with spilled food and orders waiting to be collected. While some mess is expected with fast-food chains, TikTok users are baffled by the sheer amount of mess.

One commenter, @Kash pointed out that the workstation could be cross-contaminating foods: “So much cross-contamination.”

Another commenter added, “Oh hell nah, there’s more food on the counter than the container.”

The unappealing presentation of the restaurant continues to be criticized too, with one user saying “trust me I’ve been in chipotle lines super busy and it never looks this messy.”

Others couldn’t believe the state of the restaurant was a reality: “This can’t be real.”

TikTok user @to_untigo mentioned she was a former employee and never saw anything this bad: “I worked at chipotle once the line would get dirty but this was prohibited.”

The original poster @seeuspacecowgirl tagged Chipotle in the comments but has yet to receive any type of response.