Jae Park reveals he “failed” TikTok while adapting to American music scene

Former kpop star Jae ‘eaJ’ Park explained that while adjusting to the American music scene, he “failed” at using TikTok as a tool to gain popularity as a solo artist claiming he is “too old” to understand how it works.

Formerly a member of Day6, a popular Korean pop group, Jae Park has begun transitioning into the American music scene beginning with his first solo single: Car Crash.

Featuring 100 Thieves stars Valkyrae, Kyedae, and WillNeff, the song was released on April 8 and fans are loving it.

In an interview with Bru for an Audacy Check-In, Park revealed that he has attempted to use TikTok as a tool to grow his career and help transition into the American music industry but believes he’s “too old.”

Jae Park on using social media

Explaining that he has had to transition out of being an artist in Korea and get used to the American music industry, he learned that a lot of artists use TikTok as a tool to grow their platform.

“I realize, that in America a lot of music breaks through platforms like TikTok and social media. I tried that and utterly failed. I had a terrible time on it. I think I’m a little too old, a little bit. I’m 30 now. It’s harder for me to understand those things and how they work,” he explained.

“TikTok seems to be the game-changer. That seems to be the make-it-or-break-it point these days. I really want to crack it, because I have high expectations for the single ‘To do’, and it just didn’t work out.”

TikTok has been a game-changer for many artists over the last few years, with Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ and Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss me more’ going viral on the platform — helping them become nominated for The Grammys song of the year.

