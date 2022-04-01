TikTok user MoMoIsPimpin goes viral after terrifying encounter with police

TikTok user MoMoIsPimpin went viral on the app and across social media, after he uploaded a video of him getting tased by police, with viewers sharing the clip widely following its deletion.

MoMoIsPimpin is a TikTok user with little over 11,000 followers on the platform. He hasn’t uploaded many videos at the time of writing, but the third video that he posted showed a snippet of a frightening encounter he had with police, which quickly went viral.

In the now-deleted clip, MoMoIsPimpin can be seen sitting in his car with his phone in his hand, before the police order him to get out of the vehicle. One officer appears to be holding a gun.

The police ask him several times to “put the phone down,” to which the TikTok user responds each time: “This is for my safety.”

“Please, don’t do this,” he said. “I can’t drop the phone. I can’t. This is for my safety, I can’t do it. I’m sorry, I can’t do it. I’m not gonna hurt you.”

Towards the end of the video, the two officers approach him, before one of them tasers him.

In the original caption, MoMo wrote: “Was I in the wrong at that moment being at gunpoint? He could’ve easily cuffed my wrists with the phone in hand…”

The clip garnered some degree of attention online before it was eventually removed, however, it’s not clear whether it was taken down by TikTok or the original user.

Several other users screen recorded the video before it was taken down, and reuploaded the clip to their social media accounts, where viewers continued their discussion around the clip.

“At first I was like it’s not worth it put the phone down, but then I realize that phone may have saved his life,” one comment with 700 likes read. “They are pulling guns for phones?” said another with nearly 3000.

It’s currently not clear what caused the incident in the first place, or what happened afterward, with many commenters tagging MoMoIsPimpin and asking him to explain the story behind the events of the viral clip.