Dunkin’ Donuts is taking over TikTok with viral make-up trend

Dunkin’s latest collaboration has nothing to do with donuts but rather with a limited-edition series of makeup products with beauty company e.l.f.

Over the last few months, TikTok has quickly become the internet’s home for viral videos as the video-sharing app has become more than just about dance routines, singing, and impressive art, but also showcasing brands such as Dunkin’, landing the brand collaborations with creators such as Charli D’Amelio, Carter Kench, and more!

Dunkin’ is now going viral after a partnership between the coffee company and beauty giant e.l.f. was announced on March 31, 2022.

Advertisement

TikTok reacts to Dunkin’ makeup collab

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira gave fans a sneak peek of the collab, posting a clip showcasing the brand’s new products.

I am freaking out right now, this is not a box of donuts…literally a Dunkin’ lover’s dream,” Nogueira told her fans.

Read More: Tattoo artist gets revenge on client for making sexist comment in viral TikTok

The star unboxed beauty products such as lip scrubs, primer, lipsticks, and more! According to a press release by Dunkin’, the full line-up and pricing are as follows:

Donut Forget Putty Primer, $12.

Coffee Lip Scrub, $6.

Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set, $12.

Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge, $9.

The Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault, $75.

Fans of both Dunkin’ and e.l.f. are now taking to TikTok to voice their thoughts on the exclusive collab.

“A collab I was NOT expecting?? omg I need everything,” one fan commented.

Advertisement

“THE DONUT SPONGE??? DONUT PUTTY PRIMER ??? I don’t even like donuts but I want this,” another commenter stated.

The collaboration will be available to the public on April 3, 2022, exclusively at Ulta Beauty and ulta.com.