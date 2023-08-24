TikTok tourist stopped by police for not wearing shirt after swimming

A tourist on TikTok was stopped by Japanese police after not wearing his shirt around town after he had finished swimming.

When traveling out of your home country, it’s to be expected that you might unknowingly do something that local residents, or even the government, frown upon.

Australian TikToker shearingshedvlogs recently had a run in with the police in Japan after he was spotted walking around the city without his shirt on after swimming.

He uploaded the interaction to TikTok and promptly went viral on the short-form video platform.

Aussie tourist stopped by Japanese police

Uploaded on August 20, ShearingShed’s clip shows how he and the police used Google Translate to communicate with each other.

After being asked if he was walking around without a shirt on, the TikToker confirmed that he was and that he had just left the beach.

“You are not allowed to be naked above the waste in town,” the officer replied.

Alongside the seven million views the clip has received since it was posted, tons of users took to the comments to share their thoughts on the situation.

“Nice of you to apologize. They seemed very kind,” one user said.

Another commented: “Very polite of you both, I like to see normal interactions and no attitude.”

“Japanese police are so understanding other countries should take notes,” another user replied.

The tourist went on to check out the rest of Japan as planned, but it’s safe to say he’ll put his shirt on immediately if he goes swimming again.

