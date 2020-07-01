TikTok star experiences insane accident after getting ear pierced

16-year-old TikTok creator and Nickelodeon host Sissy Sheridan shocked her 2.9 million followers with a tearful video after getting her ear pierced at a local Claire’s outlet — which also involved the unfortunate placement of her face mask.

Many popular accessory chains, such as Clarie’s and Icing, offer on-site ear piercing services, and can be found in American malls alongside jewelry and other products.

Sheridan, who is not only a TikTok star but also host of Nickelodeon’s web series "DIY with Me," opted to get one from her local Icing store on June 29 — but instead of a successful piercing, the content creator suffered an unfortunate accident.

Considering current world events, it comes as a welcome sight that Sheridan chose to wear her face mask to her appointment. However, it turns out the mask became an unwilling participant in the process, itself.

In an emotionally-charged TikTok video, Sheridan explained that her face mask had been pierced into her ear, causing considerable pain.

“I just got my third earring done,” she sobbed, “And the lady pierced my ear on my mask. I can’t get it off! It hurts so bad. I hate you Clarie’s! Look at it! The white one! It’s stuck on my ear and they look so ugly! I just want to take them out.”

In a follow-up TikTok video after the initial shock, the star creator also claimed a leftover piece from her mask was lodged inside of her ear even after it was cut out, likely due to the intense pressure of the piercing gun.

“I don’t know what to do right now because it’s really hurting,” she explained. “But it’s fine, because, I don’t know. I’m finna get a refund doe!”

The TikToker has since requested a refund from Icing for the cost of her $73 piercing, which the store has reportedly claimed it will only cash out when the earring itself is returned to the location.

That’s not all; Sheridan even shared the moment the painful incident occurred to her TikTok account, where she exclaimed, “Ooh, that one really hurt.”

Needless to say, her pain stands as a useful reminder to those looking to get a piercing on the cheap: it’s always better to go to an accredited piercing parlor, instead.