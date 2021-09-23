TikTok star Emilyzugay goes viral after companies use her “ugly” logo designs

Tiktok creator ‘Emilyzugay’ has been going viral on the platform thanks to her ‘ugly’ logo redesign that several major corporations have used as their profile pictures.

Gaining viral popularity on TikTok has proven to be harder than it sounds, but Emily has figured out her way into the spotlight. While she may not be the biggest person on the platform, the viral logo creator has gained a rather significant amount of followers and likes over the last 30 days.

According to socialblade, Emily has gained over 500,000 followers in just the last month.

Emily often starts her videos by stating, “I graduated from college with a degree in design and I recently redesigned some logos,” instantly hooking any viewer to see what her redesigns look like.

Advertisement

Emilyzugay’s viral logo designs

College grad Emilyzugay has gained viral popularity on TikTok thanks to the clip-art style of her ‘ugly’ logo redesigns. Bringing her deadpan sense of humor into the video, her first video showcased logo redesigns for Starbucks, H&R Block, and Apple.

This video went viral and put Emily under the eyes of many other big-name brands. The NFL, McDonald’s, The Washington Post, and even the Doritos brand of chips are among the companies that have reached out to be given the ‘ugly’ redesign treatment by the creator.

Companies use their logo redesigns

In support of the TikToker, some of the brands have been sporting their new logos on their very own TikTok accounts.

Advertisement

There are even a few brands that have used their new logos on other platforms, like the official Mcdonald’s account on Twitter.

Read More: Harry Jowsey addresses Nikita Dragun hookup rumors after music video drama

Companies across the world have reached out to Emily to have their logos redone by the creator, making for a hilarious viral trend that has us wondering what company logo she’ll makeover next.