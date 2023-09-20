TikTok Shop to rival Amazon with early Black Friday deals

TikTok Shop will be offering Black Friday deals as early as October 27, as the platform aims to move at least $20B this holiday season.

TikTok Shop debuted in the U.S. earlier this September. The social media marketplace consists of shoppable videos with direct links to the products being offered.

Not only that, but TikTok creators are able to sell from their small businesses, so consumers have plenty of options to choose from.

What’s more, TikTok Shop will also be offering early Black Friday deals, competing with larger corporations like Amazon.

TikTok Shop to offer Black Friday deals up to 50% off starting this October

Though Black Friday deals typically begin the day of Thanksgiving and extend through the weekend into Cyber Monday, TikTok Shop will be offering deals as early as October 27.

To access TikTok Shop, there is a clickable title under the search bar called “Shop.” Users are then able to shop through products like makeup, clothing, tech devices, and more.

However, to access a specific brand from their TikTok page, just click on the bag icon under the profile picture and shop away!

Though shoppable TikTok videos are offered on the app, users can also scroll through pictures with a variety of sizes, colors, and prices offered for each product.

The concept of TikTok Shop is much like any other company like Amazon or Walmart, especially being that it’ll be offering early Black Friday deals up to 50% off.

For example, a TikTok Shop boutique called Grace & Co. Boutique uploaded a video to let their customers know that they’ll be offering early Black Friday deals, saying that their slippers will be $5 due to TikTok giving their business “special pricing” in order to offer “insane” and “exclusive” deals.

Given that TikTok Shop will be offering Black Friday deals as early as October, the platform’s plan to move at least $20 billion in products just might be attainable, as they’ll be coasting through their competition for at least one month before rivals like Amazon begin their iconic holiday deals.