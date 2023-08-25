YouTube reportedly dominates competition as top social media platform for children

YouTube is reportedly dominating all other social media platforms in the younger demographic as a new study showed that it was the most preferred platform for kids.

There have been many other social media platforms that have tried to dethrone YouTube from its status as the number one video-sharing app, however, historically it has been the go-to place to share videos.

According to a new report by Precise TV and Giraffe Insights, YouTube has maintained its spot as the preferred social media platform to consume content for kids.

The report conducted a survey of 2,000 American kids aged between 2-12, questioning them about their video consumption behaviors, preferred channels and topics, and reception towards ads.

Precise tv In a survey, kids consistently chose YouTube as the platform where they consume content.

The report showed that when it came to consuming content, watching YouTube was by far the most picked, with watching video on demand apps (such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.) landing second as a collective, but with a significant difference.

Even when compared to last year’s survey, YouTube had only dropped 1% all up, as most younger audiences continue to consume content in the same ways as before. Interestingly enough, however, TikTok saw a sharp increase in 10-12-year-olds, increasing its popularity by a slight margin.

Overall, 43% of kids voted for YouTube as their favorite social media platform, with TikTok coming in second with 21% of the surveyed kids voting for it.

Even in a gaming content-specific survey, they still found that YouTube was by far the most picked option, with 76% of kids picking it as a platform they watch gaming content.

Surprisingly in that report, Facebook was the second most picked at 40%, with Twitch at third of the vote. Kick, despite being a relatively new streaming platform, landed fourth with 20% of kids saying they watch gaming content on the site.