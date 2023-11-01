TikTok outraged after woman kicked off flight for petting her new puppy

A woman was kicked off her Southwest flight for petting her new puppy, leaving other passengers outraged. Now, netizens are demanding answers from the airline.

On October 21, a TikTok user named Sara Price uploaded a series of videos to the platform showing her experience on a Southwest Airlines flight from Colorado Springs to San Francisco, California.

In the video’s caption, Price explained that a stranger she’d met on the flight was preparing to fly back to her home in the Golden State after picking up a German Shepherd Puppy named Sitka that she’d adopted in Colorado Springs.

However, Sitka began whining while they were waiting to board. According to Price, “the flight attendant boarding everyone walked up to her and said, ‘If your dog doesn’t be quiet, you may not be able to fly.'”

TikTok: _sara_price A woman was attempting to fly back to California from Colorado Springs when she was told to get off her Southwest Airlines flight for petting her puppy, pictured here.

Southwest kicks woman off flight for petting her puppy

Things got even more tense when they boarded the flight. Price claims that another attendant walked up to the woman while she was petting her puppy with the carrier in her lap, saying the carrier needed to be placed underneath the seat and “zipped completely.”

After doing what she was told, the dog began whining again as the plane started to taxi on the runway. To help calm the pup, its owner reached down and stroked it from the outside of its carrier — causing the staff to gather in a group up at the front of the craft.

It was at this point that the plane circled back to the gate, with staff saying that the woman needed to get off the flight due to her dog.

Price recorded a video of the woman being escorted off the plane, who was clearly unhappy with the treatment she’d received from the airline. “I’m not gonna have you touch a thing of mine,” she said. “You are rude. You are a mean person, and I will never fly Southwest again.”

Both Price and her husband vocalized their support for the woman — something they say also got them booted off the flight. However, Price says several other passengers also walked off in support of them, and the group ended up getting on a comparatively less hostile United flight.

Price later shared screenshots of her conversation with a Southwest representative after the incident. In the photos, Southwest claimed that they “expect all animals onboard to be well-behaved when flying with us,” and were “saddened” if their employees didn’t communicate these guidelines in a “kind and pleasant manner.”

Southwest also gave a statement about the issue to PEOPLE. “We’re aware of the videos and our initial reports indicate that the customer would not comply with keeping her dog’s kennel closed, which is our policy,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

“Our employees are trained to ensure customers are following protocol, and in this situation and after the customer repeatedly refused to comply with our crew’s instructions, the decision was made to deplane the disruptive passenger.”

Thus far, her original video of the ordeal has racked up over 2 million views, boasting hundreds of angry comments demanding answers from the airline and claiming they’re reconsidering flying with the company.