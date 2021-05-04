TikTok musician Meredith Bull goes viral for making song from a yowling cat - Dexerto

Popular TikTokker Meredith Bull has pulled off the impressive feat of transforming audio of a cat yowling into a full song and fans are absolutely loving it.

It’s not completely out of the norm to see musicians take obscure and strange audio clips and morph them into art, but to do so with a cat takes some talent and then some.

The song “I don’t wanna be touched” has become a viral hit on TikTok and Twitter, where it’s amassed over five million viewers between the two platforms.

Footage of the TikTok begins with Meredith standing in front of a cat while it yowls in the background. During this time, a message on-screen reads “wait for it” indicating that the tune is coming soon.

After this, the video cuts to Bull’s computer where she is importing the audio of the cat yowling before eventually transitioning to the song.

Amusingly, she even added in lyrics of the cat’s yowls, deciphering them as “luga luga lugaleh” and “wowwwwwooww” for good measure.

With the addition of some drums and bass, the cat’s noises actually ended up being rather catchy, especially when they’re reversed.

Thank you for all the love!! Dropping the full version soon will post when it’s ready! — Meredith Bull (@meredithbull) May 3, 2021

Following this opening, Meredith Bull added in her own vocals and suddenly the duet with the cat became a hit.

Despite the track only being 41 seconds, the video has been shared nearly 200,000 times between both TikTok and Twitter and she promises there will be more to come of the hit track.

“Thank you for all the love!” Bull replied to her tweet. “Dropping the full version soon will post when it’s ready!”

We don’t know exactly when “soon” will be, but we can’t wait to see what the full track sounds like and if Bull can incorporate even more cat noises into the finished product. If it’s anything like the intro, however, it’s likely that the artist will go viral once again.