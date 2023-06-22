TikTok money guru mocked for “fraudulent” credit card advice

Greenthumbgotbands, real name Ryan Rought, posted a TikTok that went viral as he was sharing what many have called ‘fraudulent’ methods to buy expensive items without spending money.

The TikToker posted a video where he asked his followers if they want to buy a watch worth thousands of dollars – using business credits. He went on to claim that ‘every business owner’ knows how this works.

Ryan further claimed that when someone makes a card in their personal name, they are liable for all the payments made. On the other hand, he shared that business credits are when you are not personally held responsible for making the payments.

Article continues after ad

He went on to explain how he got the watch in his hands, which appears embellished with diamonds. ‘Greenthumbgotbands’ explained that he opened a business that he “did not give a sh*t about” and then opened business credit cards in that account.

Greenthumbgotbands called out for credit card “fraud” advice

The TikToker continued explaining how he bought the watch and he went on to sell it to the jeweler for “$80,000 in cash”. He further claimed he got the cash and filed bankruptcy on the company, therefore claiming he would never have to pay the borrowed money back.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not personally liable for the American Express card. It’s all liable underneath my business”. He shared it is all difficult to express in just one video and asked people to follow him before ending the TikTok.

This “advice” was not received well by many, as some users asked why is he always around a pool, while others asked if this is a joke. A user even commented under the TikTok writing, “this is complete bs”, with Greenthumbgotbands responding, “how so”.

Article continues after ad

TikTok: Greenthumbgotbands

A user joked, “imagine doing credit card scams but then wearing the 100k watch in a swimming pool”. While yet another user shared that they also want to film videos of themselves in a pool giving horrible financial advice.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The clip then went viral on Twitter, after the account ‘TikTokInvestors’ captioned it, “Ah yes, fraud for beginners.”

Of course, the method of using credit cards described is not advised.

However, he did post a follow-up TikTok, claiming that he was, in fact, joking the whole time.

Article continues after ad

For more of the best viral stories, check out our full coverage here.