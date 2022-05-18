TikTok makes big changes to creator credits for viral trends

TikTok has revealed some big changes to how creators can be tagged and credited on the platform, allowing viewers from around the world to find the creators of viral trends.

Since it was founded in 2016, TikTok has been the premier app to consume short-form video content — amassing over one billion monthly users.

Along the way, they have announced a wide variety of features for users like profile views.

Now, the company has revealed more ways to tag and credit your favorite creators and make it easier for fans to track down the origins of a viral trend.

TikTok changes creator credits and tags

In a May 18 blog post, TikTok explained that they are always exploring new ways to amplify the voices of the community.

To expand on that, they are introducing new tools to enable “creator credit” and “equitable attribution” for the community and those who create viral trends. These updated features will allow users to give credit to their inspiration and will be rolling out in the coming weeks.

“With the launch of these crediting tools, creators will have the ability to directly tag, mention, and credit a video in their description, showcasing the diverse voices on the platform and the strength of our community,” they detailed.

“Whether taking part in the latest trend, adding a punchline to a joke, or creating the next viral sound, creators can easily and directly cite their inspiration.”

Here is how to use the platform’s new crediting tools:

Create or edit a TikTok video.

On the posting page, tap the new “video” icon.

Once on the video tag page, you can select a video that you have liked, favorited, posted, or that has used the same sound.

Once selected, the video tag will be added as a mention in the caption.

With the feature just being released, we’ll have to wait to see how the general community feels about how it is implemented.

In the meantime, head over to our TikTok hub to check out more viral trends and other platform news.