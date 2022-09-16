TikTok launches BeReal-style feature ‘TikTok Now’

TikTok is launching a new feature called ‘TikTok Now,’ which appears to be inspired by the wildly popular photo-sharing app ‘BeReal’ that has taken over social media in 2022.

BeReal is a platform that sends a daily notification to all users at the same time, prompting them to take a picture of what they’re doing at that moment using both the front and back camera. The notification arrives at a different time each day.

The app was initially released in 2020, but it saw a huge surge in popularity in 2022, with users sharing many of their funniest or most impressive BeReal moments to TikTok and going viral.

Now, TikTok is releasing a feature that appears to be inspired by BeReal, in the form of TikTok Now. In a blog post on September 15, they wrote: “TikTok Now is the newest way to be entertained and connect with others on TikTok – a daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most. TikTok Now brings the authenticity of TikTok to a whole new creative experience that connects you with those closest to you.

“Making possible deeper connection and entertainment in a fun format, TikTok Now invites you and your friends to capture what you’re doing in the moment using your device’s front and back camera. You’ll receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to easily share what you’re up to.”

They revealed that they will be experimenting with TikTok Now in the coming weeks, explaining that in the US the feature can be accessed from the TikTok app, but in other regions, it may also be available as a new TikTok Now app.

TikTok Now has received backlash from some users online who say TikTok is “copying” BeReal, but so far it’s not clear whether the feature will go on to be as successful as the original app.