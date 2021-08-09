TikTok dad John Kelly dies: Tex and John channel confirms death of fan-favorite

Popular TikToker John Kelly from the Tex and John Kelly skits has passed away, his family has confirmed. Now, fans are playing their part with support.

When TikTok first started out life as an app, most of the focus was on singing and dancing. Users would upload dance routines, videos of them singing their own songs, miming others, and much more.

Though, in the last few years, it’s become quite different. Now, TikTok has become home to comedic skits, PSA’s, wild trends, and a whole lot more, as it begins to resemble the glory days of Vine.

One pair that have stood out from the crowd has been Tex and John Kelly, the step-dad-son duo who show off their tight relationship through hilarious and uplifting posts.

Tex and John Kelly TikTok’s success

The duo have amassed over 2.5 million followers on TikTok, with some videos really taking off and going incredibly viral – especially when they had pranked each other in hilarious fashion, including tossing water over one another while asleep, chasing each other around the house, and beyond.

Sadly, however, the newest video from the account has confirmed that John – Tex’s step-dad – has since passed away, with the post resisting some of the pair’s most wholesome moments from their “hero.”

Fans of Tex and John quickly flooded the comments with messages of condolences, many saying that the news has “hit hard.” Others quizzed as to how John passed away, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

John Kelly GoFundMe

Tex has, however, set up a GoFundMe page in tribute to John as the family deal with hospitals bills and other expenses.

“It comes with a great pain to let you all know today about the loss of an incredible man. Dad’s passing was a surprise to us all and something that we will be feeling the toll of for a very long time,” Tex stated. “John Kelly lived an amazing life, full of hard work and love.

“He was never negative and as many of you have experienced personally with him, he was always someone you wanted to be around because he made you feel special and loved.”

Just like on TikTok, fans have moved quickly to show their support, dropping a whole host of donations.

Many want their favorite videomaker’s memory to live on, and given how well-liked the TikToker was, that’s sure to be the case.