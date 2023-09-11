Theo Von blasts “rat” who defrauded podcasters for $4m

Theo Von, host of the podcast This Past Weekend with Theo Von, has spoken out against his former agency for defrauding him and other podcasters of over $4 million.

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von has called out Kast Media in a recent video after they failed to pay out $4 million in advertising fees collected by Kast on behalf of their podcaster clients.

Von accused Kast Media founder and CEO, Colin Thomson, of not paying his show, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, for the advertisements it sold and booked for Von’s show.

Article continues after ad

The podcaster repeatedly accused Kast Media CEO Colin Thomson as the person behind the alleged fraud.

Article continues after ad

“The company that did it is Kast Media, and the man that did it is Colin Thomson,” Von said bluntly in his video. “We’re part of a larger group of podcasts that were stolen from. I’ve just between talking with folks, there’s up to $4 million that I know of that people were taking advantage of.”

“The advertisers were paying Colin Thompson and Kast Media and they weren’t paying us. They would pay us a little bit and they had a reason why,” Von claimed.

Article continues after ad

“We’re in the six figures, I know of podcasts that are in the seven figures.”

Article continues after ad

Theo Von declined offer for payment in stocks of new company

Von claimed This Past Weekend eventually cut ties with Kast Media, only to later be approached by Thomson again, who then had left Kast for another podcast company called LiveOne / PodcastOne.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“[Thomson] tells me that ‘If you come over to our new network, that we’ll pay you, some of which you’re owed in stock,’” Von claimed. “But the stock hasn’t gone public. So they’re trying to — it felt like to me they’re trying to leverage our podcast and other podcasts to then make their stock do well.

Article continues after ad

“It felt like to me they’re trying to leverage our podcast and other podcasts to then make their stock do well and if that happens, then we’ll get a share of our money,” he added before revealing he declined the offer.

Article continues after ad

Von said he will continue pursuing Thomson for the money he is owed by Kast Media.

“You f***ed with the wrong rat, homie,” Von said while a picture of Thompson aired on the screen. “You can’t get me to shut up.”

Article continues after ad

Von isn’t the only podcaster to go public about the Kast Media scandal. Pro Wrestling podcaster Jim Cornette and cohost Brian Last have detailed their own experience with Kast Media and PodcastOne in a series of at least seven podcast episodes over the last two months.

Former Sirius XM host Jason Ellis has also spoken out against Kast Media in a recent viral video and claimed Thomson had offered him a similar deal as Von where instead of money he’d be paid on stocks of his new company.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thomson has yet to comment on the claims.