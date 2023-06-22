The Simpsons fans convinced show predicted OceanGate situation years ago

Fans of The Simpsons are sure that the show somewhat predicted the situation that has been unfolding with OceanGate’s Titan submersible on its voyage to take people to the Titanic.

Over the last few years, The Simpsons has been caught in a series of unexplainable coincidences with things that have actually happened in real life. Things like the shape of the original iPod, the invention of the Apple Watch, who’d be President of the United States, and the Rolling Stones still being on tour after 50 years have all come up.

It’s the ‘Simpsons Did It’ phenomenon that has even gotten its own South Park episode to boot. If something happens in real life, there is typically an old Simpsons episode to relate it to.

As the situation with OceanGate’s Titan submersible has been unfolding, leaving five people lost at sea during a trek to view the Titanic’s shipwreck, some fans have pointed to The Simpsons, once again, sort of predicting it.

Simpsons fans are sure it predicted OceanGate Titan situation

There are two episodes that fans have suggested are ‘predictions’ for the OceanGate situation, one being Simpsons Tide and another in the form of Homer’s Paternity Coot.

Simpsons Tide is a classic episode, putting Homer in charge of a navy submarine. So, it is slightly different from what’s happening with the Titan. However, in Homer’s Paternity Coot, he has his own personal submarine and treks to a shipwreck for treasure with his long-lost father. Naturally, Homer becomes stuck trying to resurface, and that’s what people are convinced is the link to the Titan.

“It all comes back to The Simpsons,” said one fan of the iconic show. “I’m now convinced that The Simpsons writer is a time traveler,” added another. “No longer watching the news since clearly, The Simpsons is more informative,” commented another.

Other fans noted that one of the original writers on The Simpsons, Mike Reiss, actually voyaged on the Titan with OceanGate to view the Titanic. Reiss has also revealed that the submersible had communication issues when he was a passenger.

The situation with the Titan remains a tense one, with ships and rescue equipment from across the globe being sent in order to try and assist.