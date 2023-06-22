TikToker claims shark tracking app may have accidentally found missing OceanGate submarine

The search for the missing OceanGate Titan remains ongoing, as its passengers slowly run out of oxygen. However, one TikToker claims a shark-tracking app may hold the answers.

The OceanGate Titan went missing four days ago after losing communications during its descent to the Titanic.

While search teams race to locate the submersible, the internet has been going wild with theories as to what happened and where the Titan currently resides.

Now, one TikToker claims he may have accidentally stumbled across a way to locate the Titan.

Posted to the account ‘sqayl’, the TikToker theorizes that a free shark tracking app called Ocearch may have unintentionally stumbled upon the submarine’s location.

Two of the apps tracked sharks, Andromache and Simon, triggered pings on the app at locations that did not match their expected “patterns”.

“This will inevitably get deleted by Ocearch,” sqayl claimed, explaining that the sharks were unlikely to have swum to the coordinates they were detected at.

Facebook: OCEARCH Ocearch pinged Andromache near the location of the Titanic, in what the app assumed to be a glitch

“The statistical likelihood of both of these sharks swimming to the exact same location where the Titanic sunk and Titan the missing submarine is located [sic] is an imaginary number that doesn’t exist,” Sqayl claims in the video.

Sqayl goes on to further explain in the comments of his TikTok that he believes “The shark tracking [app] accidentally pinged the submarine somehow.”

TikTok: sqayl Andromache and Simon both pinged at the “exact location” of the Titanic

Pleading for someone to reach out and ask Ocearch for the coordinates, Sqayl remained adamant that the pings were not “glitches”.

“Wow, that ping stopped at -226 ft too. Crazy as hell man, you might be onto something,” one person commented. Others were more skeptical of the theory, with one TikTok user writing, “You, in fact, did not find the missing sub.”

However, it seems the pings have since been deleted by the app, leaving Sqayl’s theory to be left unverifiable.

As the story continues to progress, we’ll be sure to keep you updated. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.