The Rock and Joe Rogan want to get “f**ked up” and talk about WWE

Joe Rogan’s fighting background lies in MMA, while Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson first gained fame as an entertainer in the WWE, but that difference isn’t stopping the two celebrities from teasing fans with plans to get drunk and put on a show.

As two of world’s biggest celebrities — one being the undisputed king of podcasting, and the other a veteran entertainer across several different mediums — Joe Rogan and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are two personalities that draw fans to their work in the tens of millions.

Now, it seems that WWE of all things might bring these two icons together for a conversation, one that many are hoping will take place in front of a massive audience via the Joe Rogan Podcast.

View this post on Instagram

In a post on Instagram, Rogan shared that he was checking out some WWE documentaries, and praised them for being “really well done.” He also joked that “Maybe I’m really high, but I think I am now beginning to truly understand pro wrestling.”

Rogan’s newfound interest in the WWE was something The Rock quickly picked up on, and the wrestling star-turned actor immediately chimed in on the conversation.

“At one time, it was the best job in the world,” he reminisced about his time wrestling in the WWE. Johnson also went on to tease a meetup with the podcaster: “One day we’ll get drunk (or high) and talk about it. Or talk about it first then get f**ked up.”

Fans of both personalities immediately took this as a sign that The Rock was lobbying with Rogan for a spot in his slate of upcoming podcasts — something the former YouTube, now Spotify star would certainly love to make into a reality.

After poking fun at the WWE years ago, even calling the wrestling events “fake,” Rogan appears to have turned a new leaf, and while he still jokes about WWE performances being staged, it seems he’s found more common ground to stand on with The Rock when it comes to that subject.

While no official confirmation of an appearance by Johnson on Rogan’s show has been shared at the time of writing, it seems both men are more than happy to make that episode happen — which would likely go down in history as one of the most-watched JRE podcasts of all time.