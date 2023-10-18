They might be from the same franchises, but Gen V has been pitted against The Boys ever since it started airing last month, leading a number of fans to hit back at what’s been described as a “dumb” debate.

Gen V has proven itself to be a worthy spinoff of The Boys universe – it’s snarky, it’s gory, and it features a genuinely intriguing mystery at its core, leaving fans feeling impatient for new episodes as they seek to find out more about Godolkin’s young supes.

Anticipation is building for this week’s Episode 6, especially since it’s set to feature a crossover with its predecessor: Jensen Ackles will be reprising his role as Soldier Boy.

While the two shows perfectly complement each other, it hasn’t stopped fans from comparing the two Prime Video series.

Fans slam “dumb” Gen V vs The Boys debate

Amid numerous comments from viewers arguing one series is better than the other, fans have described the debate as “dumb,” pointing out that both The Boys and Gen V supporters come from the same fandom.

“The Boys vs Gen V discourse on my tl, can y’all pls??” wrote one on X/Twitter, to which another replied: “The way it’s the same franchise.”

A third added: “Gen V vs The Boys fans fighting feels like gen z vs boomers fighting idk why that makes me laugh.”

“The Gen V vs The Boys discussion is actually so dumb,” commented a fourth, while a fifth chimed in: “Alright let’s wrap up this Gen V vs The Boys debate before it gets annoying.”

And a sixth said: “This Gen V vs The Boys discourse is so #%$¥£#. Like, most of the Gen V cast is supposed to be likeable while The Boys has morally ambiguous main protagonists and a whole bunch of f*cked up antagonists.”

For an example of some of the chat about the two shows online, last week, one person asked: “Y’all really think Gen V is better than The Boys?” While one person replied, “Unfollowing you if you think it’s not,” another said, “The Boys definitely takes the cup.”

As has been pointed out, there’s room to enjoy both shows in equal measure.

