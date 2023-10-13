This is why Gen V fans are upset with Episode 5
Gen V Episode 5 has arrived on Amazon Prime Video, and while fans are enjoying the twists and turns, there’s a very specific reason why they’re upset with the latest chapter.
So far, Gen V has proved itself to be a worthy spinoff to The Boys, maintaining the snarky, gory fun the series is known for while showing a whole other side to the supes – with a genuinely intriguing mystery at its core.
Fans have been desperately waiting all week for Episode 5 to drop ever since the last installment’s baffling ending, one that left viewers wondering whether their screens had glitched.
Now we know a little more about what’s been going down at Godolkin, but its arrival has led to another criticism circulating online. Warning: Spoilers ahead!
Why Gen V fans are upset with Episode 5
Following the release of Gen V Episode 5, a number of viewers have taken to X/Twitter to argue that the episode is “too short” – and they can’t bear waiting a whole other week to find out what happens next.
The latest episode is 47 minutes long, making it the shortest in the series so far – and some people aren’t too happy. “Why was this ep so short fam the next episode will last 5 minutes if the continue to shorten them ffs #genv,” wrote one.
Another said: “So what am I supposed to do now like… I’ve been waiting for that new episode and now it’s come and gone so quick and I’m just supposed to wait another week for a new episode again #GenV.”
“I blinked and the episode was done wtf #GenV why was it so short?!!??!?” a third added. “#GenV ep. 5 felt way too short, gotta wait for another week,” said a fourth, while a fifth wrote: “This episode was too short but the twist was great. #GenV.”
In short (pun intended), the fans want more, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. With the rise of Netflix, we’re used to getting series all in one go. So when a show like Gen V comes along and airs episodes weekly, it can feel like an age having to wait – especially when the narrative features a gripping mystery.
In Episode 5, we learn that it’s not Rufus but Cate who has been the one wiping Marie and co’s minds this whole time – hence the glitch at the end of Episode 4.
But she seems cut up about it, and when she goes to Indira for support, Indira says: “I know what I’ve asked you to do is difficult,” indicating Cate is just a cog in the machine of a wider, evil plan.
What that plan is will become clear – fans will just have to wait until next week to find out more.
Gen V Episodes 1-5 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:
Gen V review | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | When does Gen V take place in The Boys timeline? | Gen V cast and characters | The Boys cameos | Gen V runtimes explained | Tek Knight powers explained | Gen V Season 2
Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.