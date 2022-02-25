TenZ left speechless after Kyedae drops $3,000 graphics card on stream

Professional Valorant Player Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo was left speechless on stream after his girlfriend, 100 Thieves member ‘Kyedae’, dropped a graphics card on the ground worth over $3,000.

Having been together for several years, TenZ and Kyedae have grown in popularity thanks to their own talents and personality on and off stream. Tyson has blown up over the years thanks to his CS:GO and Valorant skills, creating a community of over 2.3 million fans.

Kyedae has amassed over one million followers on Twitch, with hundreds of thousands more across Twitter, Instagram, and her self-titled YouTube channel.

On February 24, the couple was building a new computer on stream when Kyedae dropped one of the most expensive parts — leaving TenZ nearly speechless.

TenZ speechless after Kyedae drops 3090

During their stream, the duo was explaining to chat that they chose mostly white parts for the new PC. Kyedae picks up the Nvidia RTX 3090 and asks Tyson if it is also white.

Seconds before he was able to answer, she dropped the $3000 graphics card on the ground — leaving TenZ stunned.

“Are you f**king serious? There’s no way you just dropped a 3090. Did you do that on purpose?” he said before Kyedae asked if it was bad. “Yeah, it’s bad, it might break. Don’t drop 3090s.”

Kyedae’s stream chat had a similar feeling, with comments like “I’m gonna die” and “That hurt” being spammed throughout. If you’re into building computers, you might understand why TenZ and stream chat reacted the way they did.

If you’re not into that sort of thing, however, you’ll be surprised to find out the graphics card dropped in the video is extremely hard to find — and sells for $3,228 when it is in stock.

When they finished the PC build, the duo didn’t hook it up to a monitor so it’s unknown whether or not the drop damaged the high dollar part. We’ll have to wait to see if Kyedae or TenZ give fans an update.