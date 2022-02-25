MrBeast targets top spot on YouTube as CoComelon hits massive subscriber goal

On February 24, YouTube channel CoComelon became the second channel to surpass 130 million subscribers alongside Indian music channel T-Series at 208 million subs, sparking a reaction from MrBeast.

The YouTube channel CoComelon gained widespread acclaim on the platform due to its popularity among the youth and infant community, as it’s widely known for its kid-friendly, educational content.

Collectively, CoComelon has a built-up following of over 180 million fans across social media. This includes multiple YouTube channels, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

MrBest reacts to CoComelon taking the #2 spot

On February 25, culture news publisher creatorflix uploaded a post to Instagram announcing and congratulating CoComelon’s achievement.

Less than an hour after the post was uploaded, YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson commented: “I’m gonna have my work cut out for me, haha.”

Fans are now reacting to the post, supporting Donaldson and his goal of surpassing CoComelon.

“1 year, you’re overtaking them,” one commenter wrote.

“You will definitely pass CoComelon,” another fan wrote.

Donaldson currently boasts just over 90 million followers and seems to be gaining an average of two million a month, according to Social Blade.

Overall, the 23-year-old YouTuber has managed to garner over 37 million subscribers in 2021 alone. Donaldson is currently the 5th most subscribed channel, ranking just below PewDiePie, who boasts over 110 million subs.

“I guess I’m gonna have to start my next drama with MrBeast,” YouTuber PewDiePie joked in one of his videos after being made aware of MrBeast’s quickly growing sub count. “Diss track coming — nah, I’m just joking. I’m not gonna do that.”

While YouTube is Donaldson’s main focus, the star has recently been expanding his social media presence, even making a Linkedin account to showcase some of his behind-the-scenes content.