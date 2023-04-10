Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s reported break up causes frenzied online reaction

The rumors and reports that music star Taylor Swift and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn have broken up has caused a frenzy online with Swifties voicing their shock and sadness at the news that the two have potentially called it quits.

As first reported by Entertainment Tonight, singer/songwriter Taylor Swift has allegedly broken up with her long-time partner Joe Alwyn, with ET writing that the break up was “amicable.”

Swift and Alywn had been together for over 6 years, with reports of marriage, children and other break ups all hitting the couple over the course of their relationship. However, if the reports are anything to go off, it appears that the couple has properly called it quits.

CNN also reported that the couple “simply grew apart and plan to remain friends.”

After all, Joe has not been spotted at Taylor’s recent Era’s Tour performances, a factor that adds extra fuel to the fire of their break up.

“It was not dramatic.” ET was told “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

For Taylor Swift fans, better known as “Swifties”, this break up is hitting the community hard, with many fans of the singer posting on Twitter, TikTok and other social media outlets about their disappointment and sadness at hearing the two have separated.

Taylor Swift fans outraged to hear reported break up with Joe Alwyn

One TikTok user posted a video, including the text “If Taylor and Joe really did break up and she actually has to spend the next 5+ months singing love songs about him for 3 hours every night bestie can definitely keep her billion dollars like she’s earned every single cent.” The TikTok can be viewed here.

Taylor Swift is currently trending on Twitter as well, with many fans posting about how the break up can’t be real given that Swift wrote a whole album, Lover, that was dedicated to her relationship and happiness with Joe.

One Twitter user posted, “do Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn know they’re not allowed to break up? this album literally exists.”

However, at the time of writing neither Taylor Swift nor Joe Alywn has yet to confirm the rumors and heavy speculation of their breakup. When and if they do, we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here.

