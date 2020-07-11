Tayler Holder confirms Sommer Ray break up after cryptic posts

Tayler Holder has confirmed that he and Sommer Ray have, once again, broken up after he was spotted out having food with Charly Jordan.

The on and off again relationship between fitness model Sommer Ray and TikTok star Tayler Holder has gripped fans throughout the early part of the summer. The pair have teamed up for a number of TikToks and other videos, while also being spotted out in public together.

Advertisement

Though, cryptic social media posts and numerous rounds of unfollows on Instagram have seen the pair spark a whole host of break up rumors. Yet, they have seemingly got back together on a number of occasions.

However, after Holder was spotted out with model Charly Jordan, he has confirmed that his relationship with Ray is off yet again.

Advertisement

After the TikTok star was seen having lunch with Jordan, fans noted that both he and Sommer Ray had unfollowed each other on Instagram again, sparking new rumors.

Read More: Morphe drops Jeffree Star Cosmetics following racism allegations

The pair have done this before and it is usually the first sign of a split as fans start dissecting each of their online movements to try and get answers to the questions they have.

Though, he confirmed their suspicions by taking to Twitter later in the day. "I hate the fact of how I have to address my person[al] life on the internet and tell everyone my every movement but, I am single. And, I am allowed to have friends," Holder tweeted to the dismay of some fans.

Advertisement

I hate the fact of how I have to address my person life on the internet. And tell everyone my every movement but I am single. And I am aloud to have friends. — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) July 11, 2020

He followed that up with a few other posts too, claiming that he has "no bad blood" with anyone and that it is "all love."

The TikTok star also urged fans to be respectful to everyone involved. "I don’t want anyone hating or making mean comments to Sommer or anyone!" he added. "Please just give everyone their space."

And I don’t want anyone hating or making mean comments to Sommer or anyone! Please just give everyone their space. — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) July 11, 2020

Sommer simply tweeted "girl code doesn't exist to some b*tches I swear," possibly related to the break up.

Advertisement

girl code doesn’t exist to some bitches i swear — Sommer Ray (@SommerRay) July 11, 2020

Of course, Holder and Ray have gone through similar ebbs and flows since their relationship started, so it could just be another bump in the road before they settle any differences.

Fans will be keeping a keen eye on the pair to see if they can settle whatever is going on between them and if they can get back together in the near future.