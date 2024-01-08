Sommer Ray has “fallen in love with celibacy” and wants to wait until marriage

Bodybuilder and influencer Sommer Ray revealed that she is focusing on “celibacy” moving forward and shut down online trolls for making negative comments surrounding her decision.

Sommer Ray is an American bodybuilder and fitness influencer who has amassed a major following on social media thanks to her various motivational videos, tips, and more. With over 25 million followers on Instagram, Ray has developed a legion of fans.

However, as is the way with social media, Ray has also found herself at the receiving end of online harassment, particularly in regard to her sexuality and dating life.

In a new tweet, Ray revealed that she has “fallen in love with celibacy” and added that “if you wanna date me, we’re waiting till marriage.”

However, the comments section of the post was soon flooded with trolls who called out the influencer for her previous dating history. This negativity prompted Sommer Ray to write up a follow-up defending herself from said online users.

“To anyone being annoying in the comments about my body count… I actually have a very, very very low body count and only have slept with guys I’ve been in a serious relationship with. I’ve never had a one-night stand & have always had a 3 month rule. Thank you very much.”

Over the past year, Ray has been open about her desire to move away from being overly sexualized in the media space, even admitting that she turned down the chance to start an OnlyFans account because of this.

During an April 13 podcast with YouTuber George Janko, Ray revealed that she’d actually been advised to make an OnlyFans account to jump on the gravy train… but she ended up turning it down.

“I’ve worked so hard to try to change my image, in the sense that, I’m not just the a** girl. I’m not just that. I have many layers. But if I do that, it puts me in that stigma of ‘OnlyFans girl.’ You know what I mean?”

