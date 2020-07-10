Pokimane & OfflineTV reveal hilarious plan to buy $100k robot dog

OfflineTV members Pokimane, Disguised Toast, and Michael Reeves are shelling out a combined $105,000 to get their hands on a Boston Dynamics robot dog, but it might not be for the reasons you think.

The OfflineTV collective is made up of some of the most popular content creators around when it comes to Twitch and YouTube – commanding a huge following on their individual channels, as well as their group channel.

Advertisement

As they all pretty much live under one roof, bar Pokimane, it makes it super easy to collaborate. Yet, in this case, Pokimane, Michael Reeves, and Disguised Toast are pooling their money together to buy a robot dog.

Yes, you read that right, a robot dog. Though, Reeves has a few ideas of his own that would make it pretty unique.

Advertisement

The popular YouTuber and streamer noted that now the robots are on sale from Boston Dynamics, he has been trying to get his hands on one. The dogs start at around $74,000 but you can throw on some modifications.

Read More: Joe Rogan had to quit video games over health concerns

While it might be pretty cool to own one anyway, Reeves’ idea would make the OfflineTV’s robot a one of a kind. “Imagine you’re at a party and you’re like where’s the drinks? Oh, just go to the robot dog,” he started.

“You go over to the robot dog and I’ve programmed the robot dog to pee out beer into a cup and you will never ever forget that party as long as you live,” he added, much to the amusement of his fellow creators.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR3yhJK3l64

While some might think that’s a wacky and crazy idea that would never come to fruition, the personalities have pooled their money together.

Disguised Toast even tweeted out messages between himself and Pokimane about how quick they get the robot from Boston Dynamics themselves.

It’ll certainly be something to keep an eye on, especially given the ideas that Reeves has for the robot dog.

Advertisement

We’ll just have to wait and see what other mad scientist plans get tossed around in the near future.