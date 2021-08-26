Tana Mongeau’s friends expose her bizarre shower habit

On the latest episode of the CANCELLED podcast, Tana Mongeau revealed that she doesn’t shower “as frequently as the average person,” and her co-hosts exposed her weirdest shower stories.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has always been known for speaking her mind, and she’s gone viral multiple times for her wild storytime videos where she dives into some of the craziest things that have happened to her, never holding back on the details.

In July, fans were weirded out when she confessed the “gross” way she ate her food after she got temporary veneers.

Recent months have seen various different celebrities like Mila Kunis and Aston Kutcher baffling their followers with their honest bathing confessions, and Tana is the next to join the ranks in episode five of the CANCELLED podcast.

Advertisement

Co-hosts Hunter and Brooke revealed that they’ve taken to calling Tana “big stinky” as a result of her not showering that often.

“It’s not like, in a cute Emma Chamberlain way, it’s like a, ‘She literally hasn’t showered in weeks,’ kinda way,” Brooke said, with Tana defending, “No, but like I shower, just not as frequently as the average person.”

(Topic starts at 1:52)

Brooke went on to tell a story of a time they were in Hawaii, where Tana came into her room and started “showering outside the shower,” because “she was so distraught by the idea of taking an actual shower.”

Advertisement

“I know it’s not a personality trait, I’m just depressed and lazy, okay, I’m sorry,” Tana commented through laughter. She also went on to add that her partner Chris “literally has to beg [her] to shower.”

However, many viewers seemed to relate to the star’s confession, and plenty others were amused by her and her friends’ honesty.