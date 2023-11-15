Taemin & Jimin throw fans into a frenzy after Guilty Challenge on TikTok

BTS member Jimin teamed up with Shinee’s Taemin to participate in the viral ‘Guilty Challenge’ on TikTok, and fans are losing it.

Shinee’s Taemin and BTS member Jimin have enjoyed quite a bit of solo success over the years. Both have issued their own EPs and/or albums to great streaming success, indicating how their music spans generations.

There’s a reason one (or both) of these artists are frequently trending online. They’re unstoppable, and their fans just can’t get enough.

Together, their star power is even brighter. That’s not more evident than with a recent viral trend on TikTok.

Taemin candidly poses for a photo shoot

Taemin and Jimin deliver sultry Guilty Challenge

Set to Taemin’s “Guilty,” from his latest project Guilty – The 4th Mini Album, BTS member Jimin linked up with Taemin for the viral TikTok trend. The Guilty Challenge sees its users putting on the moves and delivering smoldering glances to the camera.

In a video clip, uploaded to Shinee’s official account, Taemin and Jimin knockrf it out of the park. Jimin is also seen sporting a fresh blond look — and fans are losing it.

“This trend should never stop… never…,” wrote one fan.

Another declared, “WHAT ABOUT MY MENTAL HEALTH,” adding three overheated emojis.

Another user quipped, writing, “I swear I stumbled, tripped, flipped, fell flat just to get here.” Insert crying emoji.

Fans also took to Twitter/X to express their excitement. Both “OMG JIMIN” and “TWO MIN” were trending topics.

“Think about global warming SIR? SIR?!?!?!!” wrote one fan.

“I have been waiting for you two dance this song and finally …Taemin I love you,” said another.

A third couldn’t hold back: “Jimin the eye contact…the body roll..the hip sway…the gyrating…one sexy mf is what he is.”

As of this writing, the Guilty Challenge boasts 72.8 million views across thousands of videos.