Summit1g mocks viewers calling games "dead" because of Twitch numbers

Public perception of a new title release and its low viewership on Twitch can convince people that a game is “dead”, but Jaryd ’summit1g’ Lazar explained why that skews the reality of its success.

Twitch and its reach has risen to the point where it commands a sizable audience. But the gaming world extends further than the popular live streaming platform, something that can go forgotten when a title’s viewer count starts to dip.

Summit’s been in the industry a long time to know that games will naturally rise and fall in popularity. While they may hit low points at times, titles that are proclaimed ‘dead’ seem to stick around even after the court of public opinion has had its say.

As a variety streamer, he has picked up titles after time away from them, stuck with some for months on end, and everything in between.

Speaking on the SCUFFED Podcast about the way some people address games like Fortnite, he said he thinks it's crazy to hear critiques since they’re made seemingly without considering the bigger picture.

“People that say a ‘game’s dying’ base it so much off of Twitch viewership and what they see on that platform alone,” summit said. “And it’s actually pretty crazy, cause a game can be completely under the radar on Twitch but still be fine and successful and have a good player base.”

Devin Nash noted how 100 Thieves content creator Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop hit 900,000 concurrent viewers during Fortnite’s last event.

With the organic sway of the market and the cycle of new releases, viewership on Twitch can fluctuate to favor some games or make it seem like it’s been outright abandoned.

In either case, it hardly tells the whole story of a title’s continued support or lack thereof by just basing it off the number it gets from one site’s audience pull.

This can happen to titles outside of Fortnite, since the perception of titles like Apex Legends, PUBG, Sea of Thieves, and more have gone through similar crucibles.

Twitch can be a great way for games to rocket its success or continue its soar, but summit thinks just because it's not getting traction on there, it doesn’t mean it’s a ‘dead’ game.