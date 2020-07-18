Charly Jordan responds to Sommer Ray feud over Tayler Holder

TikTok star Charly Jordan has responded to rumors around her feud with Sommer Ray after she was spotted at a restaurant with Tayler Holder shortly after the pair had broken up.

Charly Jordan has built a massive following across TikTok and Instagram and is known for producing music, creating entertaining videos for her fans, and more.

However, the social media star received some backlash after she was caught in drama surrounding fellow influencers Tayler Holder and Sommer Ray, who recently confirmed that they had broken up again.

I hate the fact of how I have to address my person life on the internet. And tell everyone my every movement but I am single. And I am aloud to have friends. — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) July 11, 2020

Charly Jordan was spotted having lunch with Tayler Holder, after images surfaced on July 11, which led to Tayler later revealing that he was single yet again and "allowed to have friends."

However, Sommer Ray was seemingly not too happy with the pair's outing, simply tweeting "girl code doesn't exist to some b*tches I swear," shortly after.

girl code doesn’t exist to some bitches i swear — Sommer Ray (@SommerRay) July 11, 2020

Charly recently responded to Sommer Ray, in an Interview with Celebrity Livin, claiming that she was already in the restaurant for a meeting and added that she and Tayler were just friends.

"It was supposed to be a work meeting but the person bailed, so I just texted him to come have lunch," she revealed, "they turned it into a whole thing, but he's just the homie."

When she was asked about the online feud with Sommer Ray, Charly explained that she had no bad blood and that the brief clip was taken out of context.

Topic starts at 0:29

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfhARcYgoYw

Although she wanted to make amends with Sommer, she claimed that she was unable to do so, adding that the fitness model had blocked the pair of them on social media.

"I wanted to talk to her but she kinda blocked both of us so I can't do that," Jordan admitted.

She followed up by revealing she was just going to give her fellow influencer some space before talking it out and that she was willing to put the drama behind her.