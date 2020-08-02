Summit1g explains why he's switching main games on Twitch again

Twitch star Jaryd ‘summit1G’ Lazar has explained why he’s dropping Elder Scrolls Online as his main on-stream game and taking recommendations for something else.

As one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, Summit keeps things fresh by switching up his ‘main’ game every so often – be it because a big new release has happened or because he’s grown tired of what he had been dedicating himself to.

In the past, the leader of the 1G squad could be found playing hours upon hours of GTA RP or Sea of Thieves, but more recently, he’s switched his focus to Elder Scrolls Online.

Though, after over three weeks of playing the popular MMO, Summit has revealed that he’s dropping it as his main game on stream and taking suggestions for something else to play.

The 33-year-old tweeted the news out on August 2. “ESO is getting benched as a stream game for now. Gonna start looking at something different to play,” he said, adding that he'd be taking recommendations in the replies.

Fellow streamer Richard 'KingRichard' Nelson noted that the game has “god tier potential,” but that the developers had taken a wrong step in their direction of the game.

“Guess I don't really know the differences of then and now,” Summit responded, before adding his reason for dropping the MMO as his main game. “All I know is it causes a rage that I can't have anymore lol.”

Of course, the news that Summit will be dropping Elder Scrolls Online from his stream will, no doubt, disappoint some fans who have tuned in to watch him play. Though, the streaming star had noted that his chat had changed for the worse since playing ESO.

Some fans would be eager to see him return to Valorant, GTA RP, or even Sea Of Thieves, while others would like to see something different altogether.

Who knows, what Summit will end up dedicating himself to next.