Summit1g explains how his Twitch chat has changed for the worse

Twitch star Jaryd ‘summit1G’ Lazar owned up to some exchanges in his latest Twitch streams while playing Elder Scrolls Online, as he noticed a change in “attitude” from not only himself, but the people in his Chat, too.

After his stint as a CSGO pro, summit has built his Twitch community with the understanding that he’s a variety streamer. Instead of having one type of gameplay that some streamers typically strive to be known for, summit routinely mixes up the type of content on his channel.

It creates a fresh environment for people looking for something different, paired with the consistency of the personality that’s on screen. Unfortunately, it’s not always smooth sailing, especially when there’s a difference of opinion on how to play a game.

Massively multiplayer online (MMO) games, like ESO, have learning curves and endless unique ways to experience that game. There’s no one way to play these titles, and that’s by design.

“I feel like me playing this MMO is bringing a different type of attitude to the channel that I just got to cope with a little bit better,” Summit said. “I’m starting to get a little too salty, it’s being unenjoyable looking over at the chat.”

During his July 27 stream, summit was going through the motions of Elder Scrolls and just getting underway with a character he made – and was admittedly already frustrated with mechanics in the game.

It was around this time when someone in his Twitch chat suggested that the streamer wasn’t the kind of player to grind levels as MMOs usually require.

That’s when summit lashed out and explained himself and his commitment to ‘the grind,’ both inside and out of ESO. There were similar bouts of frustration throughout his broadcasts, and a separate incident that led to an immediate ban of one user.

On July 29, he addressed the mood in the stream as of late, and reassured the banned user that he immediately worked with his mods to reverse the suspension.

“Apologies if I yelled at you in the past couple of weeks, it’s been a little frustrating but we’re getting there. I will get better at it,” he said.

Summit averages thousands of viewers per stream, and while it can get a bit testy at times, he believes the quality of the broadcasts, and the overall mood of them, will rebound soon.