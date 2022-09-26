Streamers divided over Twitch’s last-minute SUBtember gifted sub reveal

Twitch has revealed discounts on gifted subs for SUBtember with just five days left in the event, and many users don’t know how to feel.

For the last few years, Twitch has run an annual event during the month of September that gives users on the platform a chance to sub to their favorite creator at a discount.

They announced SUBtember 2022 on August 26, revealing that a fan-favorite feature of the event was missing: gifted sub discounts.

Social media erupted on September 26 when they realized Twitch had quietly added the sought-after offer just days before the event is over and users of the popular platform aren’t sure how to feel.

Twitch users divided after “surprise” gifted sub SUBtember discount

Twitch users initially found out about the gifted sub discounts by seeing them on site, and then found out that the company uploaded their initial SUBtember blog post.

“It’s a SUBtember surprise! Now you can get 25% off gift subs starting September 26 at 11 am PT. There’s no limit to how many gift subs you can drop to a single friend or an entire community,” it reads.

“Make the most of SUBtember and get gifting before this offer ends on September 30, 2022, at 11:59 pm PT.”

Twitch added gifted subs to SUBtember on September 26.

Twitch users react to SUBtember gifted sub announcement

Shortly after the announcement, users of the platform began sharing their thoughts about Twitch adding gifted sub discounts with just four days left during SUBtember.

One user tweeted: “Man Twitch did us all so dirty this SUBtember. Makes ya wonder who’s running things and why they are so out of touch with the platform.”

Another said: “We knew this was gonna happen, but still sucks that they tack on gift sub discounts at the end… I feel like Twitch would have made more money in volume if they did it from the start”

However, many other streamers explained that they are just happy that Twitch added gifted subs and are prepared to stream as much as possible throughout the end of SUBtember to take advantage of it.