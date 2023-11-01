Starbucks customers in love with ‘Merry Cream’ Christmas Frappuccino

Starbucks Japan have released a ‘Merry Cream’ drink in time for the holiday season, and fans all across the USA are jealous.

Starbucks Japan have really been making waves. In October 2023, they released their popular Goth Frappuccino, which featured an all-black iced beverage, flavored with sweet pumpkin pudding, and bitter caramel.

Now, just in time for the holiday season, the brand revealed that they’ll be releasing a ‘Merry Cream’, seasonal drink.

According to popular food blogger, snackolator, the beverage will include sweet and sour strawberry cream, as well as ‘Merry Cream’, which is made up of mascarpone cheese.

Fans envious of international drinks

This release has led many Starbucks fans to lament the lack of exciting beverages in the US.

Underneath the announcement followed a slew of comments regarding the release, including one which questioned, “What does the US marketing team even do? They rarely release special drinks, and get paid to do nothing.”

Another concurred, “It baffles me that US created companies are more creative with their offerings than other countries… are we really that bland of a nation?”

Others shot back however, saying, “You ought to try living in the UK, we get even less than the US, and then some!”

Starbucks have already released their holiday menu, which features a Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte.

They also have some sweet treats to savor, including a Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and Gingerbread Loaf.

