SpongeBob SquarePants is now on Twitch with AI-generated parody stream

SpongeBob SquarePants has made its way to Twitch with an AI-generated parody stream featuring Spongebob, Patrick, and Squidward in Bikini Bottom.

Over the last few months, AI-generated Twitch streams have soared in popularity whether it be with AI-powered VTuber streams or recreations of classic shows.

AI Seinfield was among the first generated TV shows to go viral on the platform, which then prompted spin-offs that include a slice-of-life anime series.

SpongeBob SquarePants is the latest show to find its way to Twitch with an AI-generated parody stream featuring some of everyone’s favorite Bikini Bottom characters.

AI-Generated SpongeBob SquarePants makes its way to Twitch

According to TwitchTracker, the ai_sponge channel was created on March 5, 2023, bringing a wild slurry of AI-generated comments from everyone’s favorite yellow sponge.

The stream is fairly simple so far, just showing SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward alongside their houses and the Krusty Krab.

In just the few days it’s been live, the SpongeBob parody has massed over 1.3k followers with an average viewer count of 154 and a max viewer count of 572.

Being that it’s AI-generated, it’s not always going to be perfect. It briefly showed the flaws of powering voices with artificial intelligence on March 6, when SpongeBob’s interest in playing ball with his friend didn’t come out quite as expected.

It’s unknown how long the user plans on keeping the channel active, so head over to check it out before it’s too late.

