OrdinaryGamers responds after SpongeBob & Patrick AI roast him for “boring” content

YouTuber SomeOrdinaryGamers has responded after AI versions of Spongebob and Patrick roasted him on stream, calling his content “boring” alongside other comments.

Back in March 2023, A Twitch stream by the name of AI_Sponge brought Spongebob Squarepants to the platform with AI-generated scripts that left fans both confused and laughing.

On June 4, 2023, YouTuber SomeOrdinaryGamers reacted to the stream in a video calling out how vulgar and inappropriate the script occasionally is.

Shortly after, however, AI Spongebob & Patrick mocked him on stream, calling out his “boring” content.

OrdinaryGamers responds after SpongeBob AI stream roasts him

Just two hours after his video went live, AI SpongeBob SquarePants brought up the mention of the YouTuber during its broadcast.

SpongeBob asked: “Hey Patrick, have you seen this YouTube channel called Someordinarygamers? They just play video games all day and comment on them.”

“That sounds really boring,” Patrick replied before SpongeBob mentioned he has “like a million subscribers.”

“Who cares? They’re still wasting their lives playing video games,” Patrick added. Somebody shared the clip in a response to the YouTuber on Twitter, which prompted his response.

“I’m quitting bro, I got roasted by a f**king starfish,” OrdinaryGamers said.

His fans quickly took to the replies to share their thoughts on the viral AI SpongeBob Squarepants clip.

“Lmao this is internet gold right here,” one user replied.

Another fan joked: “Unsubscribing to you now because of how badly you go toasted by a tucking fake starfish. No recovering from that.”

“Don’t talk ill of my man Patrick,” a third commented.

