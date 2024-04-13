Entertainment

Spill Sesh’s Kristi Cook reveals which celebrity she hates doing videos about

Je'Kayla Crawford
Kristi Cook from Spill SeshHunter Moreno

Kristi Cook may be a non-biased reporter, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have celebrity faves that make it difficult to expose on Spill Sesh.

When it comes to Spill Sesh videos, no one is off-limits.

From Jojo Siwa to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Kristi Cook (the woman behind Spill Sesh) has created a ton of viral YouTube videos exposing anyone and everyone in the limelight.

That being said, in our exclusive interview, Kristi shared to us the one celebrity that she doesn’t enjoy doing content about.

Taylor Swift with one arm outstretched and holding a microphone during a concertWikimedia Commons, Paolo V
Taylor Swift performs on her Eras Tour

When asked who she hates doing Spill Sesh videos about, Kristi told us, “It’s already happened. I mean there’s been several times now where I’ve posted that I just can’t believe we’re talking about someone.

“I’m a big Taylor Swift fan but there’s been times where I’ve talked about her, from the good to the controversial. From gushing over her and Travis to talking about the controversial private jet situation.”

The influencer reporter also reflected on how discussing Taylor in her videos serves as a reminder to leave bias out of her content.

“Nobody ever wants to hear their favorite is in trouble but I do think accountability is important for everyone,” Kristi explained to us.

About The Author

Je'Kayla Crawford

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

